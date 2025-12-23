MANILA International Container Terminal (MICT), the flagship facility of Razon-led International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), said it handled three million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) this year, its highest volume in a single year.

In a statement on Monday, MICT Chief Executive Officer Christian Lozano said the record shows the terminal’s capacity to manage higher volumes while maintaining service levels during peak season.

“Handling three million TEUs shows how the MICT has kept pace with rising demand through continued operational improvements and capacity expansion,” he said.

ICTSI said the terminal’s record volume was achieved when it handled the container vessel Ever Bliss, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., which was carrying containers for Universal Robina Corp.

In September, MICT deployed additional hybrid rubber-tired gantries and launched electric terminal tractors to support higher throughput and modernize operations.

The company said it is progressing on the terminal’s eighth berth, which includes a 300-meter quay and a combined quay and yard development covering 12 hectares. Of the total area, 6.5 hectares are already operational.

Designed with a 15-meter depth, Berth 8 will accommodate container vessels with 18,000-TEU capacities, with three quay cranes scheduled for delivery in 2027.

“Our priority is to deliver consistent and efficient service to customers and ensure cargo continues to move reliably as volumes grow,” Mr. Lozano said.

MICT handles about 70% of Manila port volumes and remains the country’s largest and busiest container terminal, serving as a primary gateway for international cargo entering and leaving the Philippines. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera