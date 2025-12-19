TANDUAY has entered a distribution partnership with Denmark-based Bastard Spirits to sell its products in the Nordic country.

“Tanduay has a very strong portfolio, great price points, and excellent support. Their offerings simply don’t exist in the current Danish market, so it was easy to say yes to this opportunity,” International Sales Manager of Bastard Spirits Jesper Kjaer said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded in 2021 by industry veterans from global brands and niche ventures, Bastard Spirits distributes high-quality spirits across the Nordic region to physical shops such as Vild med Vin and Rombo, online retailers Ginbutikken and Vault of Spirits, and various segments including fixed portfolios, bulk sales, and premium gifts.

Through this collaboration, Tanduay seeks to expand its international presence and introduce new rum experiences to the region.

“Denmark is an exciting market marked by curiosity and openness to new flavors. We see strong potential for Tanduay to thrive, especially with Bastard Spirits’ premium-focused distribution network and deep understanding of Nordic consumer preferences,” International Business Development Manager of Tanduay Brands International, Inc. Roy Kristoffer Sumang said.

Tanduay said it initially plans to place its products in wine and gifting shops, partner with wholesalers such as Sprit&Co for on-trade distribution, and enter bars across Denmark.

Longer-term goals include listings in duty-free shops and selected retail chains, the company added.

“Our priority is always to let consumers experience our products firsthand. Tastings, events, and on-trade visibility are crucial pillars of our approach. We are confident that Danish consumers will appreciate the craftsmanship and heritage behind Tanduay,” Mr. Sumang said.

Tanduay is a rum brand produced by Tanduay Distillers, Inc., a subsidiary of the Tan-led conglomerate LT Group, Inc.

On Thursday, LT Group’s shares rose by 1.67% or 24 centavos to P14.60 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno