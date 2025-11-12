PHINMA Education Holdings, Inc. expanded its footprint in Indonesia with the completion of a 10-story building at Horizon University Indonesia in Karawang, West Java, boosting student capacity by 7,000 to bring the total to nearly 10,000 and making it the tallest university structure in the city.

“Across the PHINMA Group, our mission has always been to unlock opportunities for underserved families: by providing homes, building better infrastructure, creating jobs through hospitality, and opening doors through education,” PHINMA Chief Executive Officer Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Horizon East building, inaugurated on Nov. 12, will allow the university to add new programs in Education and Social Sciences to its current Health, IT, and Business courses.

PHINMA Education began operations in Indonesia in 2019 through partnerships with the Triputra Persada Horizon Education Foundation to manage Horizon University Indonesia in Karawang and Kalbis University in Jakarta.

Horizon University Indonesia’s Nursing, Accounting, and Management programs hold top accreditation from the Indonesian Ministry of Education, and the university recently won the Best Passing Rate Award for the Indonesian Professional Nursing Competency Exam in West Java, with a 100% pass rate in nursing and midwifery and an overall employment rate of 86%.

“Our next step is East Java. By establishing a campus in Surabaya, we will open our doors to serve a market of 100,000 graduating SHS students. With campuses in both West and East Java… Horizon Education will be well-positioned to broaden its reach and make quality education even more accessible,” PHINMA Education Country Head for Indonesia Dr. Raymundo Reyes said.

PHINMA Education is also eyeing expansion into Vietnam by 2027 to widen its international presence.

For the January to September period, PHINMA Education recorded a revenue of P5.27 billion and consolidated net income of P1.42 billion, following a record-high enrollment of 177,851 students in the first semester of the 2025-2026 school year.

PHINMA Corp., the listed parent company, posted consolidated revenues of P16.31 billion and net income of P376.04 million for the first nine months of 2025, as strong results from PHINMA Education offset weaker results from its other business units.

PHINMA Corp. shares were last traded on Nov. 4, unchanged at P16.40 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno