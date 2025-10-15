DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE CORP.’S decision to pause the soft launch of its Brazilian gaming platform GamePlus may unsettle investors in the short term but reflects a pragmatic move to recalibrate its international strategy for stronger long-term growth, according to analysts.

“While the delay might raise short-term concerns among investors about the pace of international expansion, the focus on cultural adaptation and better product-market fit could ultimately strengthen confidence in the company’s strategy,” Regina Capital Development Corp. Head of Sales Luis A. Limlingan said in a Viber message.

China Bank Capital Corp. Managing Director Juan Paolo E. Colet said the move demonstrates management’s flexibility and pragmatism.

“The initial foray is always the most challenging, and in this case, the company quickly realized they had to change direction,” he said. “We have to give them credit for being pragmatic and decisive. The pause will allow them to revisit their assumptions, recalibrate their strategy, and localize their offerings to better suit Brazilian customers.”

Mr. Colet said the announcement could trigger some near-term share price volatility but should not derail DigiPlus’ broader international growth story.

“It’s not the news DigiPlus investors had hoped to hear, but this is just a temporary setback,” he said.

Mr. Limlingan said that the pause is unlikely to strain relationships with regulators or partners. “It reflects a commitment to ensuring relevant offerings. However, if competitors capitalize on the gap in the market, it could present concerns about PLUS’ future positioning,” he said.

In a disclosure on Oct. 10, DigiPlus said it decided to temporarily pause the soft launch of GamePlus to better tailor the platform to Brazilian player preferences and cultural nuances.

“We are taking the strategic step to pause GamePlus in Brazil so we can come back stronger with a digital entertainment offering that is not only locally relevant but also resonates deeply with Brazilian culture and entertainment habits,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said in the statement.

The pause, effective Oct. 10, will allow DigiPlus to focus on quality, cultural resonance, and sustainability.

The company said its teams in the Philippines and Brazil are developing a new product, with plans to relaunch the platform in early 2026.

DigiPlus said it used the three-week soft-launch period to observe and learn from real player behavior in Brazil. The data collected, it said, will guide product improvements and help create a game experience suited to local entertainment habits.

GamePlus was initially launched on Sept. 22 with more than 150 games, offering both free-to-play and real-money options.

Following its entry into the Brazilian market, DigiPlus last month filed applications for three licenses in South Africa, marking its second international expansion.

DigiPlus shares fell by 0.64% or 15 centavos to close at P23.45 apiece on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno