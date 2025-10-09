MERALCO POWERGEN CORP. (MGEN), in partnership with the Meralco Power Academy (MPA), has established a learning and research hub in Iloilo City aimed at providing training and research programs related to the power industry.

The first MGEN Center for Innovation (MCI) seeks to empower communities, build local talent, and develop future leaders in the power sector, MGEN said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through the MCI, MGEN and MPA aim to strengthen regional energy innovation, promote technical excellence, and inspire the next generation of energy professionals, it added.

MGEN President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio said the facility was designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry and nearby communities.

“Now, MCI will serve a wider audience and aim to become a leading hub for energy education, research and innovation — the first of many Centers for Innovation we plan to establish across our sites in the Philippines,” he said.

MGEN is a subsidiary of power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), which operates a portfolio of power generation assets equipped with advanced technologies.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera