YUCHENGCO-LED San Jose Green Energy Corp. (SJGEC) is set to commence the commercial operations of its 19.6-megawatt (MW) San Jose Solar Power Project (SJSPP) in Nueva Ecija next month.

In a media release on Tuesday, SJGEC said it obtained provisional operating authority for the facility from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The company also received approval from the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines to allow the facility to sell electricity to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

Maria Victoria M. Olivar, vice-president for commercial operations and business development at PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC), said that the project marks its second utility-scale solar project to reach commercial operations this year.

“Our Aug. 1, 2025, commercial operations date will also mark the commencement of SJSPP’s power supply agreement with SN Aboitiz Power,” Ms. Olivar said.

SJGEC is one of four renewable energy special purpose vehicles under Rizal Green Energy Corp., a joint venture between Japan’s Taisei Corp. and PGEC, the renewable energy arm of PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC).

The company said that what distinguishes its solar power project from others is its agrivoltaics component, a dual land-use strategy that combines solar energy generation with agricultural production.

“This innovative feature enables crop cultivation beneath and around the solar panels, promoting food and energy security, while optimizing land use and reinforcing PGEC’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development,” the company said.

In June, the company secured a P498-million term loan facility from Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. to partly finance the solar power project.

PERC is targeting to expand its generation capacity to 500 MW by 2029 from the current 145 MW. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera