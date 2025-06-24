By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

THE FILINVEST group is banking on unsold inventory and infrastructure readiness at its 244-hectare Filinvest City in Alabang, Muntinlupa to support growth in its township portfolio, as new large-scale developments emerge in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Catherine A. Ilagan, president and chief executive officer of Filinvest Alabang, Inc. (FAI), said Filinvest City continues to attract interest from businesses and residents, even as estates such as the 3,500-hectare Villar City, the 700-hectare Vermosa in Cavite, and the 74-hectare Arca South in Taguig expand their footprints.

“We’re the most developed. We have the essentials to back it up. We have the infrastructure and all of the utilities. All of that are already in place. Accessibility is also key. We also have access to talent,” Ms. Ilagan said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

“It takes a long time to develop into a real central business district (CBD),” she added.

FAI is the real estate arm of the Filinvest group, overseeing townships and high-end residential developments.

“In terms of densifying, there’s still a lot of potential for Filinvest City. The outlook for Filinvest City is really positive,” Ms. Ilagan said.

“The release of inventory is very deliberate,” she added.

According to a regulatory filing by the Filinvest group’s listed conglomerate, Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), FAI beneficially owns 76.4 hectares of unsold lots in Filinvest City as of end-2024, indicating further growth capacity.

Launched in 1995, Filinvest City is a mixed-use township that integrates a CBD, residential communities, leisure destinations, educational institutions, and medical and wellness centers.

It is the country’s only CBD to hold both Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) certifications.

“The LEED and BERDE certifications are testaments to Filinvest City being a green development,” Ms. Ilagan said.

Filinvest City’s sustainability features include a district cooling system that reduces energy use and emissions by servicing multiple buildings, an integrated electric-powered transport system known as the 360 Eco-Loop, and dedicated green spaces and sustainable buildings in Northgate Cyberzone.

Under Ms. Ilagan’s leadership, FAI is replicating the Filinvest City model in other areas as it grows its portfolio of master-planned, sustainable townships and premium real estate developments under the Filigree brand.

Ms. Ilagan brings more than 30 years of experience in real estate and urban development.

“Filinvest City is a ten-minute city. Everything can be reached in ten minutes. This is the DNA that we want to replicate in the other townships,” Ms. Ilagan said.

“We’ve always subscribed to the idea of a balanced live-work-play. That’s the DNA of all of our townships, a well-rounded and balanced development,” she added.

Other FAI-led townships include the 58-hectare City di Mare in Cebu, the 201-hectare Filinvest Mimosa Plus in Clark, Pampanga, the 288-hectare Filinvest New Clark City in Tarlac, and the 677-hectare Timberland Heights in Rizal.

“Whether it’s a small development, a bigger development, a high development, or a denser development, there should always be that balance of live-work-play components. As a real estate developer, that is the sustainable way to do things. Now, we want everything to be walkable,” Ms. Ilagan said.

Ms. Ilagan said evolving market preferences have driven demand for township developments.

“Demand is there. The market is evolving. They are really appreciating developers who have evolved their way of thinking,” Ms. Ilagan said.

“It’s helpful that infrastructure has also shaped up. What’s important now is to listen to the market and see whether it is time to do something better or something grander,” she added.

The Filinvest group is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Its business interests span real estate, banking, power, utilities, hospitality, sugar, and infrastructure.

Apart from FAI, the group also operates in the real estate sector through Filinvest Land, Inc., which develops socialized, affordable, middle-income, and high-end housing projects. Its portfolio includes subdivision lots, mid-rise residential buildings, farm estates, industrial parks, residential resorts, and condominium projects. It also leases commercial and office properties.

FDC reported a 25% increase in first-quarter attributable net income to P3.6 billion, driven by contributions from its banking, real estate, hospitality, and sugar businesses. Total revenues and other income rose 11% to P29.3 billion.