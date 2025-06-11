THE Department of Energy (DoE) has issued notices of award to seven bidders in the third round of the green energy auction (GEA-3), subject to acceptance and compliance with post-auction requirements, with awarded projects expected to deliver over 6,600 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

According to the DoE’s published notice, 12 projects were awarded, comprising 300 MW of impounding hydro, 6,350 MW of pumped-storage hydro, and 30.887 MW of geothermal capacity.

The notice includes the offered capacities and green energy tariffs recommended by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Among the winning bidders are subsidiaries of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP), Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (Prime Infra), and First Gen Corp.

Pan Pacific Renewable Power Phils. Corp. secured the largest capacity at 2,300 MW, including 300 MW from two impounding hydro projects with ERC-recommended rates ranging from P4.50 to P4.75 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), and a 2,000-MW pumped-storage hydro project at P3.50 per kWh.

SMGP’s San Roque Hydropower, Inc. won contracts for three pumped-storage hydro projects totaling 1,850 MW, with tariffs ranging from P3.25 to P3.7319 per kWh.

Prime Infra’s Ahunan Power, Inc. was awarded a 1,400-MW pumped-storage hydro project at P5.4597 per kWh, while Olympia Violago Water and Power, Inc. secured a 600-MW project at P5.3561 per kWh.

Coheco Badeo Corp. also emerged as the winning bidder for a 500-MW pumped-storage hydro project at P2.5787 per kWh.

For geothermal, First Gen’s Energy Development Corp. (EDC) secured contracts for two projects totaling 9.314 MW, with rates ranging from P5.1092 to P7.6441 per kWh.

EDC’s subsidiary Bac-Man Geothermal, Inc. was awarded a 21.573-MW project at P7.6441 per kWh.

The committed capacities are scheduled for installation between 2028 and 2035.

Bidders must confirm acceptance and submit post-auction documents within 15 calendar days.

Failure to comply will result in forfeiture of the bid bond, the DoE said.

In a statement, the DoE said the awards followed “a comprehensive multi-agency evaluation process.”

“This latest round under GEA-3 marks another significant milestone in the Philippine government’s effort to accelerate renewable energy development, enhance grid reliability, and meet long-term clean energy goals,” the agency said.

Two additional auctions are scheduled this year, focusing on integrated renewable energy and energy storage systems, as well as offshore wind power. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera