UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP. (URC) has launched a research and development (R&D) facility under Malaysian unit URMunchy’s as the company boosts its presence in Southeast Asia.

The facility in Pasir Gudang in Johor, Malaysia features advanced product testing and development technologies, the listed food manufacturer said in an e-mail statement on Thursday.

URC President and Chief Executive Officer Irwin C. Lee said the research and development center would fast-track URMunchy’s innovation pipeline and boost snack innovation across the region.

“This center is not just a facility; it’s a strategic asset,” he added.

During the launch, URMunchy’s showcased more than 50 product samples including baked goods, snack chips, sweet baked treats and chocolate-based items.

The company also presented more than 10 packaging innovations, highlighting cost-effective, festive and sustainable formats.

URMunchy’s also showed advancements in hybrid technology that combine multi-sensory experiences with novel ingredients and processing methods, URC said.

Mr. Lee said the facility allows cross-functional teams to co-create, test and scale products more efficiently.

“The launch of the research and development center in Pasir Gudang marks a significant leap forward for URMunchy’s, ushering in a new era of innovation, collaboration and excellence,” he said.

“It reinforces URMunchy’s mission to craft delightful, high-quality snacks while continuously pushing the boundaries of product development,” he added.

URMunchy’s produces biscuit brands LEXUS and Oat Krunch, as well as URC snacks and confectionery brands Roller Coaster, Potato Chips, Cloud 9, Nips and Dynamite.

In the Philippines, URC produces brands such as Great Taste coffee, C2 Cool & Clean drink, Piattos chips, Maxx candy and Cream-O cookies.

For the first quarter, URC’s net income dropped 2% to P4.3 billion due to foreign exchange gains that boosted the year-ago earnings.

Consolidated sales rose 7% to P45.3 billion, driven by volume growth across most business segments.

URC shares fell 3.58% or P3.10 to P83.50 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave