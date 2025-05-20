ST. FRANCIS Shangri-La Place, a luxury development of Shang Properties in Ortigas, has engaged Ayala-led ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) to supply renewable energy to a portion of its building.

ACEN RES will provide power to the tower’s common areas, enabling a shift to 100% renewable energy, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“This transition to renewable energy for our common areas aligns with our commitment to providing our residents with a sustainable and environmentally responsible living environment,” said Joseph Salting, head of property management at Shang Property Management Services.

ACEN RES powers the building using renewable energy from ACEN Corp.’s portfolio of solar, wind, and geothermal power plants, contributing to the country’s broader transition to renewable energy.

Under the government’s Green Energy Option Program, qualified electricity consumers may choose renewable energy sources through their preferred renewable energy supplier.

By shifting to renewable energy, St. Francis Shangri-La Place avoids carbon dioxide emissions of approximately 2,200 tons per year.

In April, ACEN RES was also tapped by foam and mattress manufacturer Uratex to transition the power source of four facilities to 100% renewable energy.

“We look forward to a continued and expanding collaboration, exploring opportunities beyond just energy supply. We are committed to nurturing strong partnerships within the Ayala group, and we see immense potential to create synergies across our diverse businesses, including banking, communications, green mobility, and land development,” said Miguel de Jesus, managing director and chief operating officer for Philippine operations at ACEN.

“By working together, we can unlock new avenues for innovation and sustainable growth,” he added.

ACEN RES is the retail electricity arm of ACEN, which is the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group. The energy company currently has 7 gigawatts of attributable renewable energy capacity spanning operational, under-construction, and committed projects.

Shares in the company declined 1.92%, closing at P2.55 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera