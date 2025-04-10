By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

OFFICE DEVELOPERS in Metro Manila are now adjusting to market changes by prioritizing sustainability and flexibility to meet the growing demand for modern, high-quality office spaces, according to industry leaders.

“As companies increasingly adopt a flight-to-quality approach — prioritizing well-designed, thoughtfully curated, and future-ready office spaces — Robinsons Offices remains committed to elevating its portfolio to meet and exceed these expectations,” Jericho P. Go, Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) senior vice-president and Robinsons Offices general manager, said in an e-mail.

Office transactions in Metro Manila dropped by 57% year on year in the fourth quarter, driven by the impacts of the US presidential elections and the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators, according to property consultancy firm Colliers Philippines.

With this, office developers are called to refurbish or reinstate their office spaces to increase their marketability, Colliers said in its latest property market report.

According to Mr. Go, the competitiveness of an office space is driven by several factors, including its location, accessibility, quality and reliability of design and equipment, developer reputation, availability of space, sustainability, and its registration in the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

In response, Robinsons Offices continues to adopt sustainability practices in its developments, he added.

“Our commitment to sustainability is evident through various green features, such as green certifications (LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and the EDGE or the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and hydroponics,” Mr. Go said.

Demand for RLC’s office spaces is also driven by its proximity to malls, residential properties, and transportation hubs, Mr. Go said. It has also been renovating its office buildings aged 10 years and above to support old tenants while attracting new ones.

“By integrating cutting-edge advancements in building design, office layouts, and sustainable features, we ensure our developments remain competitive, modern, and conducive to productivity,” he added.

RLC has office buildings in Mandaluyong, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, and Quezon City.

NEO OFFICES

Meanwhile, NEO Office PH leverages sustainability and tenants’ well-being to ensure the attractiveness of its seven certified green office buildings in Bonifacio Global City.

“We implement strict quality control measures and ensure compliance with safety standards, often exceeding building codes through third-party certifications,” Gie Garcia, co-managing director and chief sustainability officer at NEO, said in a separate text message.

After construction, NEO monitors its buildings and seeks tenant feedback, to understand their need and requirements, Ms. Garcia added.

NEO also organizes activities focused on employees’ wellness and productivity. These include sportsfests, competitions, seminars, and workshops.

“By being creative and flexible, we work hard to provide the space solutions that tenants need and want. This has helped us achieve a market-leading vacancy of below 4% for our portfolio,” Raymond Rufino, chief executive officer of NEO Office PH, said in a text message.

Mr. Rufino said the office market in the Philippine capital is fueled by its labor pool and infrastructure.

“As long as we work alongside our fellow office owners and developers to deliver this consistently to tenants, demand for office space will continue to grow as companies scale and expand,” Mr. Rufino said.