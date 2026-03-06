MITSUBISHI CORP. (MC) has signed a partnership with healthcare provider The Intellicare Group to deliver data-based healthcare solutions for Japanese firms operating in the Philippines.

Under the agreement, Intellicare said the partnership will roll out comprehensive health maintenance organization (HMO) solutions, clinic-based services, educational workshops, third-party administration (TPA), and fully customized healthcare structures tailored for Japanese companies in the country.

The partnership allows Mitsubishi to support Intellicare in providing data-driven healthcare services nationwide, the company said in a statement.

It also follows Mitsubishi’s recent investment in Fullerton Health, Intellicare’s parent firm.

“Our partnership with Mitsubishi Corp. marks a new chapter of growth for Intellicare,” Asalus Corp. (Intellicare) President Jeremy G. Matti said in a statement.

“We also hope this expands our partnerships, allowing for more companies and lives to experience the true meaning of our healthcare delivery,” he added.

The collaboration aims to expand Intellicare’s engagement with Japanese medical networks and health technologies to support long-term growth and operational efficiency, it said.

“Mitsubishi’s extensive network and Japan-derived healthcare intelligence will also assist the Intellicare Group in developing integrated services, cost optimization, and data-driven healthcare management to improve healthcare accessibility in the Philippines,” the company added.

Intellicare and its subsidiary Avega are the sole HMOs in the Philippines with strategic collaborations with Japanese companies under Mitsubishi’s global network, the statement said.

“By leveraging our complementary strengths, we are dedicated to building a data-driven platform that enables companies to manage medical costs more effectively and intelligently, while contributing to a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem in the country,” said Yutaka Suzuki, general manager of Mitsubishi’s healthcare department.

The Intellicare Group comprises Asalus Corp. (Intellicare), Aventus Medical Care, Inc., and Avega Managed Care, Inc. Intellicare, part of Fullerton Health Group, offers end-to-end healthcare services across the Asia-Pacific region, including managed care, diagnostics, specialty care, and ancillary services. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz