ROBINSONS OFFICES, the office development arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), topped off Cybergate Dumaguete, a premium office building integrated with a retail podium, on March 20.

Robinsons Cybergate Dumaguete is a three-level office development atop a four-story retail podium, offering 7,200 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA). It is designed for high-density office operations, particularly business process outsourcing (BPO) firms.

“Cybergate Dumaguete features thoughtfully planned office layouts, dual-entry lobbies for ease of access, and direct connectivity to Robinsons Dumaguete at the ground level, ensuring seamless integration between office and retail environments,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

RLC noted that the building’s flexible, BPO-grade floor configurations optimize operational efficiency and support various tenant requirements.

The development incorporates sustainable features, including a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air-conditioning system, energy-efficient LED lighting, and low-emissivity (Low-E) glass windows to reduce solar heat gain. It also includes a rainwater harvesting system for irrigation and toilet flushing, dual-piping infrastructure, and low-flow fixtures to enhance water conservation.

Tenants will have views of the Cuernos de Negros mountain range, including Mount Talinis. The building also features inclusive design elements such as spacious ramps and a 1:1 elevator-to-floor ratio for improved accessibility.

A dedicated public transport terminal within the complex enhances connectivity across Negros Oriental and nearby provinces. The site is 15 minutes from Dumaguete-Sibulan Airport and accessible via ferry.

“Recognized as a ‘Next Wave City’ for BPO investments, Dumaguete is rapidly evolving into a service-oriented economy, offering tremendous potential for growth in a dynamic, well-supported environment,” RLC said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz