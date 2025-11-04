By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

PROPERTY DEVELOPERS in the Philippines are increasingly integrating disaster-resilient and sustainable features in their projects, as recent earthquakes and extreme weather highlight the country’s vulnerability to natural hazards.

“Due to the recent natural disasters that have impacted the country, including Cebu and Davao, many, if not all, major developers have likely heightened discussions with their designers and planners on ways to mitigate such risks,” said Roy Amado L. Golez, Jr., director for research, consultancy and valuation at Leechiu Property Consultants.

Developments that incorporate modern systems in power, water, waste, pollution and mobility tend to attract more tenants, he said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and its residential arm SM Development Corp. have made disaster preparedness a key part of their design process.

“We’re finding that a lot of people are concerned about how to keep their assets and families safe,” Jessica Bianca T. Sy, SM Prime head of corporate planning and development, told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of an event last week.

When they design a project, they first look at disaster resilience, then integrate broader sustainability features, she added.

Aboitiz InfraCapital, which operates mixed-use estates in Cebu, Tarlac and Batangas, said resilience and preparedness are central to its developments.

“We integrate disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation measures throughout our masterplans — from elevated roads and advanced drainage systems to reliable utilities with built-in redundancy,” Monica Lorenzana Trajano, Aboitiz InfraCapital economic estates head of commercial strategy, said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

“These are supported by digital monitoring systems that allow rapid response and minimal disruption during natural events,” she added.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30 damaged at least 80 establishments, according to the Department of Tourism, while the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes in Davao last month damaged more than 2,100 houses across the Davao and Caraga regions, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

The Cebu earthquake underscored the need to build estates with resilience in mind, Ms. Trajano said. “Across our estates, we’re seeing a growing preference for developments that are not only environmentally responsible, but also designed to promote overall well-being.”

Mr. Golez said developers are likely to avoid areas near fault lines or flood-prone zones, while increasing the adoption of green building certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence and the WELL Building Standard.

He added that developers could further reduce their carbon footprint by using locally sourced materials and energy-efficient technologies.

Ms. Trajano said sustainability features such as renewable energy use, wastewater management, decarbonization programs and green certifications are increasingly valued by investors.

In cases of disruption, Aboitiz InfraCapital implements business continuity plans to ensure essential services and operations remain functional, she added.

Mr. Golez said that the National Building Code could eventually be amended to mandate the use of more sustainable and disaster-resilient designs and technologies, as regulators and industry groups push stronger climate adaptation measures.