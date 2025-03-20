ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group, announced that Printwell International Corp. will expand into LIMA Estate by yearend.

The 1.6-hectare (ha) facility will be located within LIMA Estate, the Aboitiz group’s 940-ha mixed-use development in Batangas, which hosts over 240 locators and employs 75,000 workers.

“Operational by Q4 (fourth quarter) of 2025, its 1.6-ha facility will also provide packaging solutions for other locators within the Economic Estate, driving regional growth and creating hundreds of new jobs,” AIC said in a statement.

Founded in 1976, Printwell supplies printing and packaging solutions across industries such as food, beverage, publishing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and electronics.

“Our expansion at LIMA Estate signifies Printwell’s commitment to long-term growth within this dynamic environment. We anticipate a strong, collaborative future, building our business and creating mutually beneficial opportunities with fellow LIMA Estate locators,” said Benjamin Yam, president of Printwell International Corp.

Last year, AIC said it is investing P4 billion in a 40-ha expansion of its business district. The project is slated for completion by 2027, with the first phase set to be finished by July.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates provides a holistic approach to business establishments in the Philippines through our ecosystem of solutions designed to cultivate business growth and drive economic advancement for local communities and the nation,” said LIMA Estate Industrial Business Operations Head Aldwin Chester Y. Dumago. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz