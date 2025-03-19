LISTED developer Primex Corp. said its subsidiary Primex Realty Corp. has signed a hotel management agreement with Thai hospitality group Dusit International for a planned hotel in San Juan City.

Under the agreement, Primex Realty will collaborate with Dusit to manage and operate the 200-room Dusit Greenhills Manila hotel, Primex said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Set to open in 2026, Dusit Greenhills Manila will occupy the top ten floors of the 50-storey Primex Tower, a mixed-use development with office and retail spaces.

“This agreement aligns with our strategic goals for growth, and we believe that together we will create memorable experiences for our guests while elevating the local community,” Primex Executive Vice-President Karlvin Ernest L. Ang said.

The hotel will feature the all-day dining venue Benjarong, a Thai restaurant, along with a rooftop bar, swimming pool, gym, and ballroom.

It will also have fully equipped meeting rooms with seamless connectivity for business and lifestyle events, catering to both leisure and corporate travelers.

Primex said Dusit International’s hotel arm, Dusit Hotels and Resorts, will bring its signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality and attentive service to the property.

Dusit Hotels and Resorts operates nearly 300 properties worldwide.

“We are delighted to partner with Primex Realty to introduce Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to San Juan. Together, we aim to create a sophisticated urban retreat that will set a new benchmark for hospitality in the city. We look forward to a successful and mutually rewarding partnership,” Dusit International Chief Operating Officer Gilles Cretallaz said.

Dusit International has investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector.

Primex is engaged in real estate development and maintains land banks across various locations for residential subdivisions, high-rise condominiums, office spaces, and master-planned housing projects.

On Tuesday, Primex shares rose by 4.69% or six centavos to P1.34 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave