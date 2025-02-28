POWER TRANSMISSION operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) expects to complete its P8.1-billion Tuy-Dasmariñas 500-kilovolt (kV) project by the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

“One big project is [the] Tuy-Dasmariñas 500-kV backbone in South Luzon, and this is for completion this year. It’s a major transmission [project],” Redi Allan Remoroza, NGCP’s assistant vice-president and head of transmission planning, told reporters on Wednesday.

The Tuy-Dasmariñas 500-kV Transmission Line involves the construction of a 49-kilometer double-circuit overhead transmission line, initially to be energized at the 230-kV voltage level.

The new transmission line is expected to accommodate the entry of an additional 5,215.55 megawatts of proposed generation capacity near Calaca, Batangas.

Alongside the construction of the overhead transmission line, NGCP will also build a new substation in the town of Tuy, Batangas.

The Tuy 500/230-kV Substation Project Stage 1 was approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission in October last year, with an approved cost of P8.1 billion, according to NGCP.

The Tuy-Dasmariñas 500-kV Line is part of NGCP’s major grid development under its Transmission Development Plan.

In November last year, the grid operator said it is allocating more than P600 billion in capital expenditures for over 100 transmission projects in its pipeline. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera