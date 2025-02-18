EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. said it is on track to complete its P7.4-billion Mandaluyong West-San Juan and South Quezon City Sewerage Network Project (MandaWest Sewer Network Project) by 2037.

The company has completed the construction of the P103.6-million Mandaluyong West-San Juan Network Package 2A-1 (MandaWest Package 2A-1), it said in a media release on Monday.

The project segment involved the laying of 520 linear meters of 900mm-diameter main pipeline running along Ilino Cruz, C. Dela Cruz, Catacutan, and J.P. Rizal Streets in Brgy. Vergara, Mandaluyong City.

“Milestones in our sewer network expansion, such as the completed MandaWest Package 2A-1, bring us closer to our goal of providing a more sustainable wastewater and sanitation service to our customers,” said Jeric T. Sevilla, Jr., Manila Water communication affairs group director.

MandaWest Package 2A-1 is part of the company’s MandaWest Sewer Network Project, which will benefit over 700,000 customers in Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Quezon City.

The massive sewage infrastructure will consist of a 53-kilometer sewer connected to a 60-million-liter-per-day (MLD) sewage treatment plant, which is expandable to a capacity of 120 MLD.

“By ensuring that customer wastewater is appropriately collected and processed before being released into waterways, Manila Water continues to support government sustainability initiatives such as the Clean Water Act and the Supreme Court Mandamus for the Rehabilitation and Protection of Manila Bay,” the company said.

Manila Water provides water supply, wastewater, and sanitation services to over 7.3 million customers in 23 cities and municipalities in the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal province. These include Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, and parts of Quezon City and Manila. The towns of Angono, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jalajala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, Tanay, Taytay, Teresa, San Mateo, and Antipolo in the province of Rizal are also part of the east zone. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera