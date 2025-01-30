ISUZU Philippines Corp. said it is working to maintain its market leadership in the truck sector by offering solutions designed to better serve businesses.

“With a clear vision for the future, Isuzu is committed to maintaining its market leadership by introducing more innovative, fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly truck solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Philippine businesses,” the company said in a press release late Tuesday.

In 2024, Isuzu sold 4,591 truck units, which accounted for 41% of the total industry truck sales of 11,252, while dominating all major truck categories.

Isuzu is the country’s sixth-top car manufacturer in terms of total vehicle sales in 2024, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. and the Truck Manufacturers Association.

The company sold 17,641 vehicles last year, representing a 3.78% market share and a 0.2% increase from 2023.

It was the top-selling brand for light-duty trucks and buses, with 2,812 units sold, representing a 42.96% market share in 2024. However, this was a 7.3% decline from the 3,034 units sold in 2023.

According to the company, the Isuzu N-Series was the best-selling light-duty truck model in the country for the last 26 years.

“The Isuzu N-Series continues to be the top choice for Filipino businesses due to its unmatched combination of durability, fuel efficiency, and adaptability to various business applications,” said Isuzu President Tetsuya Fujita.

“We are proud that our light-duty trucks have remained a staple in the industry, providing dependable solutions that help businesses grow and thrive,” he added.

Isuzu was also the market leader for medium-duty trucks and buses last year with 1,534 units sold, representing a 38.64% market share and a 9% increase from the 1,407 units sold in 2023.

“Medium-duty trucks, such as the popular Isuzu F-Series, cater to logistics, cold chain, and industrial hauling needs, which have seen significant growth in recent years,” said the company.

For heavy-duty trucks and buses, Isuzu is also the top brand, with sales of 245 units at a 33.24% market share. However, this showed a 38.3% drop from the 397 heavy trucks sold in 2023.

To date, Isuzu has 48 dealerships nationwide and a 6,000-square-meter parts warehouse to ensure the availability and fast delivery of replacement parts to all dealerships. — Justine Irish D. Tabile