THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) will build 37.5 kilometers of bike lanes in San Fernando, Pampanga province in northern Philippines.

The P78.37-million project is expected to be completed by yearend, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. It will build the project together with the Department of Public Works and Highways and local government of San Fernando, it added.

The project seeks to “provide long-term comfort, convenience and a basket of benefits for thousands of our Kapampangan kababayans who are active transport users, including tourists, students and employees,” DoTr said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile