REPUBLIC BISCUIT Corp. (Rebisco) expects modest double-digit revenue growth despite concerns about rising raw material costs, a company official said.

“We’re looking forward to this year being a good year, especially with the usual support and boost from all our wonderful people in politics,” Rebisco Vice-Chairman Jonathan C. Ng told reporters on the sidelines of the Business Manual CEO Awards 2025 on Monday.

“I think we are looking at a modest double-digit increase in our topline,” he added.

However, he said that the company does not anticipate similar growth for its bottom line this year due to rising cocoa prices. The company imports most of its cocoa from countries such as Malaysia.

“The net income is going to be a little bit difficult this year. I think we’re looking at a little bit of potential price inflation, some cost inflation, especially in our business, as cocoa prices are up again—the raw materials,” he noted.

At the same time, he said the company has plans to expand its factory lines amid growing demand for its products.

“We’re fortunate enough that the market loves our product, so we’re looking at expanding our capacity some more to fill the market requirements. That is more or less adding new lines,” he added.

He said the company is also on the lookout for expansion in international markets.

“In general, our strategy has always been, as I mentioned, the Filipino family. So, basically, where you have a lot or you have a presence of overseas Filipino workers, it’s a very interesting market for us,” he added.

The company already exports to Thailand, Taiwan, the United States, Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

“Those are a few markets that come to mind as good markets for us,” he said.

Internationally, the leading product is Doowee Donut, while domestically, it is Rebisco biscuits.

Mr. Ng also said the company is monitoring measures like the tax on single-use plastics.

“That’s something to look at. It’s something that’s of concern. Because we feel that our product needs it. So, I’m not sure where the government is going to go with this,” he said.

“We will do what we can to see what we can absorb and improve with the way we do things, especially with our plastic use,” he added.

Asked about plans for an initial public offering, he said: “It’s something we always hear people tell us or ask us. It’s maybe something to think about but no real plans.”

Mr. Ng was among the executives from various companies recognized for their exemplary work in their respective fields at the Business Manual CEO Awards 2025. — Justine Irish D. Tabile