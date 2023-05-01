PHILIPPINE information technology company Smart Citi Teknologi and Hong Kong’s Silkwave, Inc. have tied up to launch a satellite broadband internet service in the Philippines that will pilot-testing in remote areas covered by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“We plan to stage a trial commencing very soon,” Silkwave Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer Charles C. Wong said in a media launch on Thursday.

Mr. Wong said that the trial will involve vigorous equipment testing, which will be recorded and serve as a gauge of the technology’s importance to industry players, consumers, and government agencies.

Smart Citi Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Mario P. Marcos said the initial focus on the AFP is meant to maximize the testing of the service with military forces.

“This will be done soon because based on our discussions, everybody approved that we can start the testing in the AFP areas, especially in the Philippine Marine Corps,” Mr. Marcos said.

The trial period is expected to run within 30 to 60 days, which Mr. Marcos said is more than enough to measure the capability of the technology.

Aside from far-flung areas under the AFP, the company is also planning to conduct a pilot test in Pasig City and areas in Ilocos, Bicol, Palawan, and Mindoro.

“Details, guidelines, and installation proceedings will be in strict adherence to the prescribed government policy,” the partner companies said.

They will make use of Silkwave’s regional satellite Asia-Star, which aims to offer “last mile digital connectivity” up to the most remote rural villages in the country.

The satellite makes use of L-ban whose range of frequencies in the radio spectrum is from 1 to 2 gigahertz. Its waves can penetrate clouds, fog, rain, storms and vegetation, making it suitable for various weather conditions.

By 2025, the companies plan to streamline and formalize various strategic services and long-term arrangements to support the completion of a second satellite called Silkwave-1, which will replace Asia-Star. — Justine Irish D. Tabile