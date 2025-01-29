Hotel101 says app surpasses 1 million users

HOTEL101 Global Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of property developer DoubleDragon Corp. (DD), announced that its app has exceeded one million registered users, as the company looks to grow its customer base with upcoming overseas projects.

DD Chairman Edgar “Injap” J. Sia II said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the goal is for the Hotel101 Global App to have more than one million registered users in every country where the hotel company has a presence.

He added that the app will benefit from the upcoming completion of the 680-unit Hotel101-Madrid in Spain by 2026.

“We would start to build up HBNB App users towards another one million from the citizens of Spain, to be followed by another million users from Japan in 2026, then the US,” Mr. Sia said.

Hotel101 previously stated that the 482-unit Hotel101-Niseko in Hokkaido, Japan, is set for completion by 2026, while the land for the 622-unit Hotel101-Los Angeles in California, United States, was secured in November 2023.

The three overseas projects are expected to generate $471 million (P27.2 billion) in foreign currency revenues for DD.

Hotel101 Global Chief Executive Officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said the HBNB App provides a seamless hotel experience for customers through its self-check-in capabilities.

“The HBNB App is expected to become the most efficient and easiest-to-use hotel app globally. The Hotel101 Global hotel chain seeks to delight its customers by providing them with a completely predictable and consistent one-room concept anywhere it locates around the world,” she said.

Over the medium term, Hotel101 seeks to have 25 million registered app users across 25 countries.

The company aims to have 100 million registered app users from 100 countries as part of its long-term plan.

“Eventually, we target a million each from the citizens of the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France, and Saudi Arabia,” Mr. Sia said.

Hotel101 aims to have one million operating hotel rooms across the world by 2050, of which 50,000 will be in the Philippines.

DD shares fell by 0.6% or six centavos to P9.92 per share on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave