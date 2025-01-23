THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with PhilTower MIDC to advance digital connectivity across the state-owned corporation’s properties.

In a statement on Wednesday, BCDA said that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PhilTower MIDC on Tuesday.

“PhilTower MIDC, with its comprehensive portfolio and deep industry knowledge, is uniquely positioned to support BCDA’s ambition to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability within the country’s digital infrastructure,” said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang.

“This collaboration will create impactful solutions that enhance connectivity in high-priority areas, positioning the Philippines at the forefront of the digital revolution in Southeast Asia,” he added.

A joint venture between Miescor Infrastructure Development Corp. and Phil-Tower Consortium, Inc., PhilTower MIDC is a provider of shared telecommunications (telco) infrastructure.

Under the partnership, PhilTower MIDC committed to installing common towers across BCDA sites, including Bonifacio Global City, New Clark City, and Morong Discovery Park.

The MoU enables PhilTower MIDC to conduct pre-investment studies on the project, which are expected to take one year.

According to BCDA, PhilTower already has a presence in New Clark City through its rooftop infrastructure at the Government Building and the National Academy of Sports.

These are utilized by telecommunications providers such as Globe and Smart to enhance their digital capabilities in the area.

“It is a privilege to collaborate with BCDA, an organization that shares our vision of harnessing digital technology as a transformative force,” said PhilTower MIDC President and Chief Executive Officer Devid Gubiani.

“Through this partnership, we aim not only to enhance connectivity but also to drive socio-economic growth in vital hubs such as Bonifacio Global City and New Clark City,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile