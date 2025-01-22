ACMOBILITY is putting up 27 more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Makati City within the first quarter, the mobility solutions provider announced on Tuesday.

Makati City is set to have 74 operational charging points across 18 locations, such as offices, malls, and condominiums, the end-to-end mobility solutions arm of the Ayala group said in a statement.

The plan to put up 27 more charging points, which will include 19 DC (direct-current) fast charge points, is in partnership with Ayala Land, Inc. and the Makati Central Estate Association.

“As a key city for our EV ecosystem expansion, Makati exemplifies the potential of electric mobility in urban centers, and we are dedicated to meeting its evolving needs toward a greener future,” ACMobility Chief Executive Officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said.

The expansion of ACMobility’s charging stations will help position the city as one of the most sustainable urban centers in the country, the company said.

“By boosting our EV infrastructure through ACMobility, we commit to the integration of cleaner technologies,” said Makati Mayor Marlen Abigail Binay-Campos.

To date, ACMobility has 47 charging points in Makati City, which are located in offices, transport terminals, residential areas, and commercial spaces. — Ashley Erika O. Jose