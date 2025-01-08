ARTHALAND Corp. will redeem the first tranche of its ASEAN green bonds, which were issued in 2020, on Feb. 6, the real estate developer said on Tuesday.

“Holders of the first tranche of the ASEAN green bonds of Arthaland Corp. equivalent to P2 billion are hereby notified of the redemption thereof on Feb. 6,” Arthaland said in a regulatory filing.

“Payment of the redemption amount and any interest accruing thereon will be made through the Philippine Depository and Trust Corp. to bondholders recorded as of Feb. 4, 2025, or two banking days prior to the maturity date,” it added.

Green bonds are a type of loan specifically allocated for funding environmental projects.

Arthaland issued the first tranche of its ASEAN green bonds in January 2020. The offer consisted of a P2-billion base offer and a P1-billion oversubscription option, which was “exercised in full.”

The first tranche, which had an interest rate of 6.3517% per annum, was part of Arthaland’s total shelf registration of P6 billion in ASEAN green bonds.

“The listing of the bonds with the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. shall cease upon their redemption on the maturity date,” Arthaland said.

Arthaland is a boutique real estate developer that has business interests in the development of residential, commercial, and leisure properties. Some of its projects include the Arya Residences, Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, Cebu Exchange, Savya Financial Center, Sevina Park, and Lucima.

On Tuesday, Arthaland shares rose by 2.74% or P0.01 to P0.375 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave