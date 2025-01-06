THE Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) has asked stock brokerages to submit their information sheets by Jan. 31 as part of the bourse’s reportorial requirements.

In a notice posted on its website, the PSE is also requiring brokerages to submit their stock market investor profile surveys for 2024 by the end of the month.

“The information you will be providing will be reflected in the official records of the exchange and will be used for reportorial requirements to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),” it said. “Hence, your prompt submission of a complete and accurate trading participants’ information sheet is essential.”

Philippine stock market transactions are done through PSE-accredited stock brokerages. The local bourse has traditional and online stock brokerages.

In April last year, the SEC removed the minimum commission that stockbrokers may charge their customers to boost market activity.

Before this, the SEC issued a resolution in 1977 setting a broker’s commission rate of 1.5%, while PSE guidelines mandated a minimum commission of 0.05% to 0.25% of the value of a trade transaction.

The PSE is aiming for companies to raise P120 billion in capital including from six initial public offerings (IPO) this year.

Listed companies raised P82.37 billion in capital in 2024, 42% lower than a year earlier. The market also had three IPOs by OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc., Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. and NexGen Energy Corp.

On Friday, the benchmark PSE Index gained 0.81% or 53.42 points to 6,603.81, while the broader all-share index improved 0.8% or 30.38 points to 3,785.48. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave