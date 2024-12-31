DAMOSA LAND, Inc. (DLI) will launch its condominium-hotel project under the TRYP by Wyndham hotel brand next year, according to its top official.

The condotel, which will be built on the island of Samal in southern Philippines, is slated for completion by 2027 or 2028, to DLI President and Chief Executive Officer Ricardo F. Lagdameo told BusinessWorld.

“We’re only going to introduce it or launch it to the market hopefully by next year, but we’re heavily into the planning stages,” he said in a video interview.

The four-star condotel would feature about 100 rooms and cater to the mid- and luxury markets, Mr. Lagdameo said. “Development will start in the next two years. But we’ll start offering it to the market hopefully by next year.”

Mr. Lagdameo said Samal Island, which is about 17 kilometers from Davao City, is a major upcoming tourist destination in the Mindanao region. “If you want to go to the beach or on vacation, you’ll do it on Samal Island. And it has been developing quite substantially over the last few years.”

The expected completion of the Davao-Samal Bridge in 2027 is expected to increase access to Samal Island by tourists. It will also be Damosa Land’s first condotel project and partnership with a foreign hotel brand.

TRYP, a unit of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, has more than 100 hotels across 60 cities in Asia, the US, and Europe. TRYP by Wyndham Samal will be the second TRYP hotel in the Philippines after TRYP by Wyndham Mall of Asia Manila in Pasay City.

Under the TRYP brand, the condotel would cater to the younger generation, particularly Millennials, Mr. Lagdameo said.

“If you look at their hotels, they’re very tastefully done, but they’re a little more hip,” he said. “So it’s not just a plain, ordinary business traveler hotel.”

In May, Damosa Land signed a deal with PHINMA Microtel Hotels, Inc. to operate TRYP by Wyndham Samal Island.

Damosa Land is the property development arm of Anflocor Group of Companies that specializes in the residential, township, mixed-use, office, commercial, and industrial segments. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz