UNILEVER PLC is eyeing to expand its local manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in the Philippines, the consumer goods company said on Wednesday.

“Unilever is further developing its local manufacturing capabilities and supply chain strategies to meet the needs of its significant Filipino market,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that more than 90% of the products being sold in the market to date are locally manufactured through its factories in Pasig City, Cavite, and Laguna.

Unilever’s brands include Rexona, Sunsilk, Selecta, Breeze, and Knorr, among others.

“Supply chain is the operational backbone of Unilever. We live in a world where consumers increasingly want faster, customized, and personalized products,” Unilever Philippines Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fredy S. Ong said.

“We must always have a reliable stock of high-quality products and a supply chain that will deliver superior products and services at an excellent value,” he added.

It added that products made in the Philippines are also being shipped to overseas markets like the United States, Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and other Southeast Asian countries.

Unilever said that production capacity for its products has increased by 60% after the operationalization of its Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care factory in late 2023.

“Unilever has been in the Philippines for almost a century, and we’re optimistic about the next hundred years,” Mr. Ong said.

“By empowering our operations, harnessing advanced technologies, and investing in our people, we position ourselves at the forefront of innovation. This ensures that consumers, both locally and globally, have seamless access to the high-quality products and services they rely on,” he added. — Adrian H. Halili