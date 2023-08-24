A LOW pressure area (LPA) off the coast of Cagayan has developed into Tropical Depression “Goring” and is expected to steadily intensify although less likely to bring heavy rainfall to the country in the next three days, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Goring was spotted 265 kilometers East of Basco, Batanes and packing maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 90 kph. It was moving northwestward at 10 kph.

Considering Goring’s proximity to land, PAGASA said any westward shift in its track forecast may result in heavy rainfall over portions of Cagayan Valley in the next three days. As such, the public and disaster managers are still advised to be alert. — Adrian H. Halili