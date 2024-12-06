EEI Power Corp. has signed a contract with the Mindoro Medical Center-Calapan, Inc. for the installation of a rooftop solar system on the latter’s hospital in Oriental Mindoro.

Under the contract, EEI Power will install a 605-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic rooftop system as part of the hospital’s sustainability goals.

“This partnership with EEI Power is in line with our dedication as a healthcare institution to deliver excellent healthcare while contributing to environmental conservation and the healing of this planet,” Mindoro Medical Center President Arthur Rico R. Villafuerte said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

The partnership seeks to utilize clean and renewable energy to power a significant amount of the hospital’s operations. It also lowers the hospital’s dependency on traditional electricity, resulting in savings that could be used for facility improvements and better patient care.

“Our mission of providing sustainable solutions for our clients and stakeholders while doing our share for the betterment of communities continues to inspire us at EEI Power,” EEI Power Vice-President and General Manager Robert Marlon T. Pereja said.

EEI Power is the energy arm of listed construction company EEI Corp. It has business interests in the operation and management of power generating stations of several manufacturing companies as well as the packaging of Build-Operate-Transfer schemes for power plant projects in consortium with power producers.

On Thursday, EEI Corp. shares fell by 5.88% or 20 centavos to P3.20 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave