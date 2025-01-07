ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) announced that Lance Y. Gokongwei is stepping down as its president and chief executive officer (CEO) and will be replaced by Maria Socorro Isabelle “Mybelle” V. Aragon-GoBio effective Feb. 1.

Mr. Gokongwei will remain as RLC’s chairman despite relinquishing his role as president and CEO, the property developer said in a stock exchange disclosure on Monday.

With her appointment, Ms. Aragon-GoBio is RLC’s first female president and CEO.

Mr. Gokongwei has been RLC’s president and CEO since Jan. 8 last year. He replaced Frederick D. Go, who now heads the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs.

Ms. Aragon-GoBio, also elected as RLC’s director, has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry.

She started her career with RLC in 1993 and has held leadership roles across logistics, residential and office developments, and mixed-use estates.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Aragon-GoBio was the senior vice-president and business unit general manager of Robinsons Destination Estates and Robinsons Logistics Division.

She also currently serves as the director of Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. and Altus Property Ventures, Inc.

“Ms. Aragon-GoBio brings with her a wealth of experience, deep industry expertise, and a forward-thinking vision that will drive RLC into a new chapter of growth and innovation,” RLC said in a separate statement.

“Her steadfast commitment to operational excellence, customer-centricity, agile approach, and sustainable development will undoubtedly strengthen RLC’s market leadership and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” it added.

Ms. Aragon-GoBio earned her degree in Management Engineering from Ateneo de Manila University in 1993 and completed a minor in International Business at the University of Antwerp.

Meanwhile, RLC announced that Mr. Gokongwei’s sister, Robina Gokongwei-Pe, is also stepping down as director effective Feb. 1, following Ms. Aragon-GoBio’s appointment.

RLC shares were unchanged at P13.22 apiece on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave