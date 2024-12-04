MANILA WATER Co., Inc., the east zone concessionaire for Metro Manila, has announced plans to provide additional support for low-income customers next year.

“Manila Water… is gearing up to implement an enhanced lifeline program following consultations with the MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System),” Patrick Lester N. Ty, chief regulator at MWSS Regulatory Office, said during a virtual public consultation on Tuesday.

The application-based discount program aims to extend further support to low-income Manila Water customers, particularly to members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) whose monthly water consumption does not exceed 20 cubic meters.

“Once this enhanced lifeline program is approved, the concessionaire will start accepting and processing applications for the program this January 2025,” Mr. Ty said.

He said that the proposed program is subject to finalization and submission to the MWSS Board of Trustees for review and approval.

Shoebe Hazel B. Caong, group director of Manila Water’s East Zone Business Operations, said that customers under the program will enjoy a discount of 60% on the first 10 cubic meters of consumption.

Those who consume between 11 to 20 cubic meters will pay 40% less than the regular rate.

To qualify for the program, applicants must submit a valid identification card (ID) and certification of status as a 4Ps beneficiary, government ID, fully accomplished application form, NBI clearance, and proof of billing without overdue payments for more than 60 days.

“Together, we will ensure that this program is geared towards further safeguarding the rights of the consuming public to a continuous, sustainable, and accessible supply of safe and affordable potable water and an environmentally safe sewerage system,” Mr. Ty said.

Prior to the Enhanced Lifeline Program, Manila Water had been offering a “lifeline” rate for low-income residential households consuming 10 cubic meters or less per month, with a minimum charge of P83.14.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera