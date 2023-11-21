AYALA-LED ACEN Corp. through its retail electricity unit inked a deal with Zuellig Pharma Corp. to supply renewable energy to the healthcare services provider’s two major distribution facilities.

In a media release on Monday, ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) said that it would power Zuellig Pharma’s Santa Rosa and Canlubang distribution centers in Laguna.

The company did not provide details on the capacity covered by the supply deal.

“ACEN is thrilled to join forces with Zuellig Pharma, a company that shares our robust commitment to sustainability. We are proud to support Zuellig Pharma by powering their operations with clean, renewable energy,” said Roman Miguel G. de Jesus, ACEN’s chief operating officer for Philippines operations.

According to ACEN, the partnership falls under the government’s retail and open access or RCOA scheme.

Under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, qualified contestable customers, or end-users consuming at least 500 kilowatts a month, may choose their power suppliers through RCOA.

“The switch to renewable energy for two key distribution facilities in the Philippines is an important milestone for us, as we work towards reducing our impact on the environment and our carbon footprint across our operations and supply chains,” said Jannette Jakosalem, Zuellig Pharma Philippines market managing director.

“This is a clear testament to our dedication in combating climate change. We have a long-standing commitment to build a healthier and more sustainable future for all in Asia and will continue our efforts in making an impact on climate action,” she added.

With the shift to 100% renewable energy from ACEN, the distribution centers combined will reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 10,600 tons a year, ACEN said.

In the third quarter, ACEN reported an attributable net income of P2.33 billion, 20.1% higher than the P1.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company’s gross revenues declined by 11.8% to P8.18 billion from P9.27 billion a year earlier.

To date, ACEN has around 4,200 megawatts of attributable capacity spread across the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Australia. The energy company is targeting to expand its renewable energy portfolio to 20 gigawatts by 2030.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares of the company went down by two centavos or 0.41% to close at P4.88 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera