PANGILINAN-led Metro Pacific Health Corp. (MPH) has partnered with health maintenance organization Asalus Corp. (Intellicare) and Avega Managed Care, Inc., a provider of managed healthcare services, to expand healthcare access for Filipinos.

Under the partnership, six MPH hospitals will participate in a preferred partnership program with Intellicare and Avega to offer healthcare services, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The participating hospitals include Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Muntinlupa; Calamba Medical Center in Laguna; Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Sta. Mesa, Manila; Riverside Medical Center, Inc. in Bacolod; De Los Santos Medical Center and Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center in Quezon City.

“This strategic alliance combines MPH’s extensive network of top-tier hospitals nationwide, committed to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, Intellicare’s established expertise in managed healthcare, and Avega’s deep commitment to quality care to collectively offer Intellicare members a seamless, efficient, and affordable healthcare experience across the country,” MPH said.

Earlier in the month, MPH grew its portfolio to 27 hospitals with the acquisition of the City of General Trias Doctors Medical Center, Inc. in Cavite.

MPH is the healthcare arm of the Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

Aside from its hospital network, MPH also has 33 outpatient care centers, two allied health colleges, and a centralized laboratory.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

