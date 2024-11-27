SAN MIGUEL Corp. on Tuesday said it is on track to complete the expansion of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) next month.

“The SLEX expansion is a major undertaking that entailed significant effort and investment, and a lot of patience and cooperation from motorists and stakeholders,” San Miguel Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a statement. “We are very glad that motorists can soon enjoy faster trips to and from Southern Luzon.”

The project expansion is being undertaken by the company’s unit SMC SLEX, Inc. The project will widen the expressway to six lanes on each side from four.

San Miguel said the full expansion of the project would be completed by July 2025, including construction on the section from Calamba to Sto. Tomas, Batangas and the expansion of 20 bridges connecting to the main lanes of the SLEX.

The project is expected to improve traffic flow and provide seamless connectivity between southern and northern Luzon, San Miguel said.

Aside from the expansion of the SLEX’s carriageways, San Miguel said toll plazas at the SLEX have also been equipped with automatic license plate reading cameras, in line with the government’s target to implement tollways without barriers.

SMC SLEX set aside P12 billion in capital spending to fund its projects last year, including the construction of the Batangas-to-Lucena expressway and the repair and maintenance of the SLEX. — Ashley Erika O. Jose