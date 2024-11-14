MOVEM Electric, Inc., the sustainable mobility arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has partnered with Polish infrastructure provider ChargeEuropa to deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Movem signed a memorandum of understanding with ChargeEuropa to install and operate ChargeEuropa’s EV charging stations throughout the Philippines, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exclusive partnership allows ChargeEuropa to expand its presence in Asia, with the Philippines as its first point of entry in the region.

Founded in 2018, ChargeEuropa has deployed ad-display chargers — combining EV charging and ad space through an integrated LED screen — in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and other parts of Europe.

“We chose this market because we strongly believe in the potential of the Philippine EV industry and market. We see that EV charging is becoming a growing and very significant part of mobility in the country,” ChargeEuropa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Matt Tymowski said.

Movem President and CEO Raymond B. Ravelo said that the company will be the prime mover in deploying ChargeEuropa charging stations across Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

“Our vision in Movem to drive a highly electrified, emissions-free Philippine transport sector is brought to life through partnerships with like-minded institutions such as ChargeEuropa,” Mr. Ravelo said.

“Ultimately, our thrust and goal is to bring world-class EV solutions not only to our clients but also to the wider public,” he added.

The partnership with ChargeEuropa forms part of Movem and Meralco’s support for the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act “through the provision of end-to-end EV and charging infrastructure solutions for institutional customers and the riding public.”

EVIDA requires industrial and commercial companies to have at least a 5% share of their fleets comprise EVs.

“Meralco, through Movem, has long since looked into the EV industry and aided in the transition together with the regulators and advocates within the industry like the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP),” Meralco Senior Vice-President and Chief Revenue Officer and Movem Chairman Ferdinand O. Geluz said.

Meralco established Movem last year as its new subsidiary that will focus on the development and deployment of various electric transportation solutions.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera