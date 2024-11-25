SOLAR POWER provider Buskowitz Energy, Inc. (BEI) is targeting to expand its portfolio by building solar rooftop projects with a capacity of 30 megawatts (MW).

“We’re doing 30 MW of projects simultaneously. There are 12 different sites for 12 different customers,” BEI Founder and Chief Executive Officer James Buskowitz told reporters last week.

BEI recently sealed an investment agreement with global real asset investment manager PATRIZIA MBK Fund Management Pty Ltd. (PMBK) worth up to $100 million.

“It’s a perfect synergy between having someone who can provide the financial capital and for us to focus on execution and delivering as many megawatts to the Philippine market as possible,” Mr. Buskowitz said.

The company is targeting to have solar projects with up to nine MW of capacity partially commissioned by the end of the year and an additional 20 MW two months later.

“Overall, our goal is sustainability and developing renewable energy. Solar has been the path of least resistance as the solar rooftop segment alone is a huge market that is already underserved,” Mr. Buskowitz said.

BEI is involved in rooftop solar development, engineering, procurement, construction, and financing in the Philippines. It has installed and commissioned over 300 projects for residential, commercial, and industrial facilities.

Meanwhile, PMBK is a joint venture between Germany’s PATRIZIA SE and Japan’s Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

“I think the reality is that there’s so much potential in the solar market… as the business grows, we’re looking at additional land,” said Saji Anantakrishnan, head of Australia and Asia Infrastructure at PATRIZIA. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera