GLOBAL professional services company Accenture, Inc. has partnered with Pangilinan-led Kayana Solutions, Inc. to build a digital factory that will accelerate digital product development for the Metro Pacific group.

The digital factory is expected to address the digital requirements of other businesses within the Pangilinan group as well as other local enterprises building digital services.

Under the partnership, Accenture will oversee brand strategy, product research, and user interface/user experience design for Kayana through its Song creative group.

“The digital factory will bring together the skills and competencies that the group needs to deliver hyper-personalized experiences that meet the needs of Filipinos,” Kayana Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said during an event on Monday.

“Digital is charting the economic future of the Philippines as with most countries in the world, and we are committed to creating new ways in which Filipinos can realize its benefits. Establishing ‘Kayana’ is about delivering on this promise,” he added.

The digital factory will utilize Accenture’s expertise in creating data-and-artificial intelligence (AI)-led customer experiences and in cloud-based solutions.

“By tapping into Accenture Song’s expertise in design and digital products, marketing, commerce and service, we are combining creativity, innovation, and technology to push boundaries and help Kayana deliver on its commitment to customer-centric innovation,” Accenture Philippines Country Managing Director Ambe Tierro said.

Kayana is a company that harnesses the data assets of businesses led by Mr. Pangilinan to deliver a hyper-personalized customer experience. It is owned by PLDT Inc., Manila Electric Co., and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority share in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave