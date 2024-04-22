GOTIANUN-LED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) has announced plans to introduce residential projects worth P25 billion this year.

“(We) aim to optimize our land bank and sustain our strong market presence in cities where we are already present,” FLI President and Chief Executive Officer Tristaneil D. Las Marias said during the company’s virtual annual stockholders meeting on Friday last week.

Some of the residential projects eyed to be launched this year are located in Cavite, he added. These include the company’s first mid-rise condominium project in Bacoor, as well as new developments for its 94-hectare The Wood Estates residential township in Trece Martires.

“We will upgrade our Wood Estates… with commercial shops, transport terminals, and affordable low-rise condo developments,” he said.

Mr. Las Marias also announced that FLI will launch the 11.4-hectare Iloilo Centrale residential township in Leganes, Iloilo, which will include supermarkets, daycare centers, public transport terminals, a park, and a football field.

“Iloilo Centrale will also offer our first walk-up project which will provide very affordable condo units located in a complete residential setting that provides social spaces, outdoor sports, activity event areas, and modern amenities at very affordable prices,” he said.

“We have also kept a balanced geographical portfolio for our residential business by exploiting residential business opportunities in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao,” he added.

He said that FLI will open several mid-rise condo buildings in Dumaguete, Zamboanga, and General Santos.

The company also plans to launch taller condo buildings in Cebu and Davao to “match the growing market potentials in these highly urbanized cities and optimize land bank values.”

“We have also seen the huge unserved demand in housing. We plan to continue to offer affordable housing projects in Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Bataan, Zamboanga, and other second class cities in Visayas and Mindanao with the intent to make housing accessible to as much government and private workers within the mass market income bracket and help more Filipinos build their dream,” he said.

FLI is also planning to complete nine additional ready-built factories at its Filinvest Innovation Park in the next two years. The planned factories will span 12,500 square meters each.

Last month, FLI completed the turnover of a ready-built factory to StB GIGA for the production of lithium iron phosphate batteries.

The Filinvest Innovation Park is within the Filinvest New Clark City mixed-use township, which is part of the 9,450-hectare New Clark City development in Capas, Tarlac.

“We also have about 55 hectares of land available for long-term lease already built at the moment,” he said.

“Also in the pipeline is the development of a mixed-use commercial and several public open spaces blocks, which will support the needs of industrial locators, offices, and schools within the national government administrative center beside our New Clark City estate project,” he added.

FLI saw a 30% jump in its attributable net income to P3.77 billion last year as revenue and other income surged by 13% to P22.55 billion.

FLI shares were last traded on April 19 at 66 centavos apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave