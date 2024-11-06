THE PHILIPPINES’ mobile market has shown continued improvement in overall connectivity performance, according to global network testing firm Ookla.

In a report released on Tuesday, Ookla said the Philippine mobile market reached a median download speed of 31.83 megabits per second (Mbps) for all providers combined in the first semester of the year, up from 27.64 Mbps in the second half of 2023.

Smart Communications, Inc., the wireless unit of PLDT Inc., posted a median download speed of 40.75 Mbps, making it the fastest provider across all technologies combined, Ookla said, noting that Globe Telecom, Inc. came in second with a median score of 28.45 Mbps, and DITO Telecommunity Corp. at 24.06 Mbps.

For the first half, Smart was also the fastest network for both Android and iPhone devices at 52.57 Mbps and 70.64 Mbps, respectively.

In terms of video experience, the Pangilinan-led telco provider also secured the top spot after Smart recorded a video score of 69.19, followed by Globe at 67.63 and DITO at 66.72.

Further, Ookla said that Quezon City had the fastest median mobile download speed in the country at 55.02 Mbps, followed by Manila at 51.39 Mbps, Caloocan at 44.28 Mbps, Cebu City at 41.45 Mbps, and Davao City at 40.88 Mbps.

In terms of consistency, Ookla said Globe was the most consistent provider for all technologies with 85.5% of its samples fulfilling or even exceeding the threshold of five Mbps and one Mbps upload throughput.

Smart is the wireless unit of PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose