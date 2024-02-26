DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY services company Movate, Inc. is planning to build additional delivery centers in the Philippines, mainly in emerging cities, a company official said.

“We think we are looking for the emerging cities as we look to expand and grow. In order to get to 6,000 people, we need to find the next location,” Aaron Fender, executive vice-president and chief delivery officer of Movate’s digital CX business, said in an interview last week.

The company opened its third delivery center in Antipolo City last week.

Movate’s three delivery hubs in the country are all located in Metro Manila, Mr. Fender said, adding that it is eyeing to put up delivery hubs outside the country’s capital.

“Basically, with the clients we serve and the offerings we have and given that we have very innovative offerings, platform-led, we believe that will drive the growth for us,” Movate Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mittal said.

To date, the company has over 3,000 employees in the country, Mr. Mittal said, adding that in the next three years, it hopes to double its current workforce to 6,000.

Movate, formerly CSS Corp., has operations in the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company’s clients include telecommunications, gaming, media and entertainment, and mobility.

“The Philippines is a very important geography in our growth journey. A lot of demand for the country in the US, it was clear that we had to expand in the Philippines,” Mr. Mittal said.

Aside from expanding outside Metro Manila, Mr. Mittal said the company may also scale up its newest delivery center, located in East Gate Business Center.

“We want to scale here itself, in this building. That is the immediate next step. Based on the business demand, either we will expand here or we will pick up some other city in the Philippines for sure,” Mr. Mittal said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose