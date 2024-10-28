METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp. and SM Investments Corp. were among the companies cited during the inaugural Triple P Sustainability Awards 2024 in Pasay City on Friday.

The awards recognized sustainability efforts across various industries, the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines said in an e-mailed statement at the weekend. IABC Philippines, in collaboration with Deloitte and the Makati Business Club, hosted the first Triple P Awards.

“This event reflects the evolving role of business communications as a driver of sustainable change,” IABC Philippines President Belle Tiongco said. “It’s inspiring to witness the commitment of these organizations to responsible business practices, proving that progress is not only possible but imperative in today’s world.”

MPIC bagged the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) program award for its Gabay Kalikasan Program, as well as the Triple P award for its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, proactive climate risk management and efforts to reduce emissions within its value chain.

The conglomerate stood out for encouraging a people-centered culture, ensuring fair wages, career development, and healthcare access for all employees, while investing 75% of its portfolio in sustainable ventures.

Meanwhile, SM was cited for its leadership in social sustainability among holding companies, while Light Rail Manila Corp. was awarded for promoting social responsibility within the mass transportation industry.

Mondelez International Philippines bagged the excellence in environmental sustainability for the food manufacturing sector, while Maynilad Water Services, Inc. showed exemplary performance in both environmental and social sustainability within water utilities.

Manila Electric Co. bagged the excellence in environmental and social sustainability for energy distribution.

“Through these awards, we honored companies that truly embodied the spirit of sustainability and set new standards within their respective industries,” IABC ESG Committee Chairperson Melody M. del Rosario said. “These winners exemplify the power of strategic sustainability in not just enhancing reputation but creating real, measurable impact in society, the environment and for people.”

IABC Philippines represents professionals in the field of business communications in the country.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority share in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave