By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

GIGI G. ALCANTARA, president of PH1 World Developers, Inc., wants to disrupt the local property development scene by providing more value and bringing First World experience to Filipinos.

“When we said we wanted to disrupt the real estate sector, we’re veering away from the conventions through technology,” she told BusinessWorld in an interview at the company’s office in San Juan City.

“Majority of the developers that we have now in the Philippines would focus on the aesthetics, the amenities, and the lifestyle, which would be good,” she said. “PH1 is also focusing on those, while also bringing Filipinos closer to a First World development and experience from all touch points across all property segments.”

Ms. Alcantara said PH1 seeks to provide more value to Filipinos without sacrificing quality.

“The priority for discerning buyers is a strategic location,” she said. “But for the greater mass of buyers, it will still be quality and value for money. It’s something that is functional, something that will appreciate over time, something that will be convenient, and something that will give Filipinos the First World experience.”

“It might not be First World like Switzerland, but it’s already First World here in the Philippines.”

One of the features of PH1 condominium projects is the add-loft technology, which provides as much as 40% more space without any cost through loft design and engineering. Another is energy-efficient features such as solar panels, tinted windows and insulated walls.

“It’s really more value for money. I want PH1 to be the preferred real estate developer. That is the ultimate goal, to uplift not only Filipinos but even clients abroad, and make them experience First World living,” she said.

Ms. Alcantara, a behavioral science graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, said she manages her staff through collaborative leadership. “From someone who rose through the ranks, I put value in consensus building. I recognize the value of having ideas from everyone.”

“More heads are better than one. I want to learn from them. We learn from each other,” she added.

PH1 is the property unit of listed infrastructure group Megawide Construction Corp. Megawide acquired PH1 from Citicore Holdings Investments, Inc. in July 2023 for P5.2 billion as part of its expansion to the affordable housing segment.

Established as MySpace Properties, Inc. in 2014, the company was rebranded as PH1 in 2020 to reflect its aim of becoming a First World quality property developer. The company’s first project was The Hive residential condominium project in Taytay, Rizal launched in 2015.

Ms. Alcantara, who used to work for SM Development Corp. and Century Properties Group, said PH1 also wants to help cut the country’s 6.5-million housing backlog. “We are strengthening our alliance with the government and local government units for the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program. We will be very heavy with that in the next few years,” she said.

“We can help in the truest sense because we are going to hit the right pricing. When we say we can fulfill the backlog, we will try to deliver houses within the pricing of P1.8 to P2 million,” she added.

PH1 recently partnered with the local government of Imus City in Cavite province to develop a mid-rise housing project for government employees, policemen and teachers.

Ms. Alcantara wants the government of continue improving the ease of doing business and regulatory processes for faster issuance of permits. “We have to streamline permitting so that we can have more projects approved,” she said.

She is also pushing financing support for first-time homebuyers. “We want that for first-time buyers because we saw that our client base are now [made up] of Millennials, compared with before when it was the 40’s to 50’s segment,” she said.

PH1 is developing My Enso Lofts in Timog, Quezon City and the Modan Lofts condominium project in Taytay, Rizal. It is also developing its first housing project in Bulacan called Northscapes San Jose Del Monte.

The property developer also has a joint venture with Property Company of Friends, Inc. to build the One Lancaster Park condominium project in Imus, Cavite.