LISTED DigiPlus Interactive Corp. on Thursday said it is expanding its research and development (R&D) team this year as it develops new products to boost its domestic presence.

In an e-mailed statement, the digital gambling company said its local development team tripled in the past year, and it plans to further double this by yearend. The company is looking for back-end, front-end, iOS, Android, and quality assurance roles.

DigiPlus has earmarked as much as P2 billion in capital spending this year, half of which will be for technology and game development.

“Innovation is part of our DNA at DigiPlus, and we are driven by a commitment to elevate the player experience with the right technology,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said in the statement.

“Our research and development team is at the heart of this transformation, and we are on the lookout for the brightest Filipino tech talents to develop the next generation of products that will shape the future of DigiPlus,” he added.

DigiPlus recently launched its Pinoy Drop Ball game, which brings the Filipino carnival style of gaming to digital platforms.

It also introduced a five-month technology boot camp program to train aspiring tech professionals. The initiative covers core technical skills and advanced projects that use the latest tools, frameworks, and methodologies in digital entertainment.

“The boot camp is built on three core pillars — real-world experience through live projects, expert mentorship from industry leaders, and career development that includes both technical and soft skills training,” it said.

“DigiPlus leverages a tech-first approach to ensure participants emerge with expertise and the confidence to navigate the demands of today’s tech-driven economy,” it added.

Shares of DigiPlus, which operates digital platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, PeryaGame, Tongits+, and Game Zone, shed 0.5% or 10 centavos to close at P19.90 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave