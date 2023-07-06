By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

PHILIPPINE tourism industry stakeholders are optimistic that the country would exceed its international arrivals target this year given the record in the first six months, approaching holidays, and easing inflation.

Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP) President Roberto Z. Zozobrado told reporters in a chance interview at a launch event in Pasig City late Wednesday that international arrivals have been “very positive” and could breach the government’s target of 4.8 million this year.

“We might even exceed it. There is a big possibility because we are now in July. We just finished the first half,” Mr. Zozobrado said.

As of June 29, the Philippines already recorded 2.67 million international visitor arrivals based on data from the Department of Tourism (DoT).

Topping the list was South Korea at 665,757 travelers; followed by the United States, 509,526; Australia, 128,232; Japan, 127,139; and Canada, 123,439.

In comparison, the Philippines logged 2.65 million international arrivals in 2022.

Michelle G. Taylan, Travel Sale Expo 2023 chair, projects that the Philippines could reach around five or six million international visitors this year on the back of increased demand.

“The outlook for the rest of the year is very positive. Travel is on and it is unstoppable. There are a lot of things to see and to explore. People are getting more excited to travel again,” Ms. Taylan said.

“If we continue promoting the Philippines, both locally and internationally, especially now that there are a lot of travel expos like this, then maybe we will be able to reach not only 4.8 million arrivals target, but it could be even around five or six million arrivals,” she said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri called for support on the DoT’s new campaign “Love the Philippines,” which drew widespread flak over the use of foreign stock footage in a promotional video.

“We need to support the DoT and our tourism stakeholders even more this time,” Mr. Zubiri said in a statement on Thursday.

“And we should refrain from damaging further our image as a rising global tourist destination,” he concluded.

INFLATION

Ms. Taylan, a former Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) president, said the country’s easing inflation rate is beneficial for the local tourism industry.

“That is good news for everyone because it means a lot of people can now buy those travel packages and travel promos. They can go to more places,” she said.

The country’s inflation rate slowed to 5.4% in June compared to 6.1% in May on the back of slower price increases for food, transport, and utilities.

TCP’s Mr. Zozobrado said more international arrivals are expected in the country with the start of the holiday season.

“We still have the convention season coming. September, October, November, and December. And then the holidays. We’re confident,” he said.

He added that the airline industry should commit to lower their airfare amid the easing inflation rate to attract more travelers and tourists.

“If they (airlines) could see in the future that the inflation rate will continue to go down, then that is beneficial for us because one of our big problems now is it is very expensive to visit places in the Philippines. The airline industry has to lower the rates and also the hotels,” Mr. Zozobrado said.

“Lower inflation will always benefit the tourism industry because then rates will be much lower. But the problem now is this is just temporary. It is so volatile,” he added.

TRAVEL EXPO

Meanwhile, Ms. Taylan launched the Travel Sale Expo 2023 on Wednesday with the theme “Travel Is On and It’s Unstoppable.” The expo will be conducted at the Megatrade Hall in SM Megamall from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

The expo will offer various travel-related products and services at discounted prices. It will feature 200 exhibitors, while 60,000-foot traffic is expected.

“The travel and tourism industry is a huge market and it is even expanding especially now that business is picking up. In the end, it is the traveling public who benefits from this expo through more choices, more suppliers, and lower prices,” Ms. Taylan said.

The Travel Sale Expo 2023 is organized by OneKlik Events and is co-presented by Unionbank in partnership with the TCP and the Global Tourism Business Association. — with Jan Jiminel Cacdac