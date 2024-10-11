ACCENTURE, Inc., a global professional services company, has opened a sustainability hub in Mandaluyong City as part of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

“Our goal here is to have a one-stop shop of all of our ESG-related actions,” Amabel P. Gatmaitan, corporate services and sustainability lead at Accenture Philippines, said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“We partner with a client, regardless of where they are, regardless of what industry they are in, we always make it a point that sustainability is part of the conversation as well. That’s why we’re very proud of our sustainability by design,” Ms. Gatmaitan said.

In a 2024 study by Accenture, which looked into ESG compliance and reporting as a competitive advantage in business reinvention strategies, companies with strong ESG capabilities already consider sustainability as a significant value driver for their organizations.

The firm said that by embedding sustainability in everything it does and works with, Accenture is able to create both business value and sustainable impact, “enabled by technology and human ingenuity.”

Within the sustainability hub is the Workplace Intelligent Network or command center, which started in 2018. This center receives information from buildings enabled with smart meters.

“Through the automated meter reading implementation (AMI), we are aligning with our clients’ objectives to reduce carbon emissions by 80% in 2030 and achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050,” Ms. Gatmaitan said.

She also said the center can monitor and predict in real-time the fuel of the generator set of Accenture locations across regions as part of its business resiliency.

At the Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in the Philippines, Accenture partnered with clients on their net zero journey.

In a study by Accenture and United Nations Global Impact, it urged private sectors to lead with using technology such as generative artificial intelligence to accelerate their sustainability development targets.

The company has 26,000 eco-champions or employees involved in sustainability-related activities such as tree planting, eco-fund runs, and more, Accenture said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante