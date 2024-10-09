LUCIO C. TAN’S Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. has partnered with the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) to promote environmental sustainabiliy in real estate development.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Sept. 27 for the partnership, which focuses on the management of protected areas within or near development sites, conserving natural habitats, and creating spaces to support local wildlife and plant species, Eton Properties said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

The two groups will also work on improving disaster resilience via nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches, sharing data and research results, and increasing awareness and engaging local communities on biodiversity conservation.

“This partnership demonstrates our shared vision to build a sustainable future, where economic growth complements the preservation of our natural ecosystems,” Eton Properties Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle C. Tan said.

Eton Properties said biodiversity loss has a direct impact on the expanding economy of the region, which depends on natural resources and is deemed highly vulnerable to climate change impacts.

“Businesses have relevant knowledge, expertise, and resources that can, directly or indirectly, have positive or negative impacts on biodiversity. Hence, the actions and decisions that this sector makes will be pivotal in our efforts to successfully address biodiversity loss and its accompanying consequences,” ACB Executive Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim said.

Eton Properties is the real estate unit of listed conglomerate LT Group, Inc. The property developer specializes in high-end and mid-income high-rise and horizontal residential developments, office projects, commercial centers, and mixed-use township developments.

Established in 2005, ACB facilitates cooperation and coordination among ASEAN countries and different regional and global dialogue and development partners to intensify regional actions on the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave