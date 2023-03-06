LOCAL shared services provider Asticom group of companies is planning to serve more micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) including those overseas while expanding its manpower this year.

“Asticom aims to contribute to the economic recovery of the country. With that, we endeavor to improve businesses through digital transformation and value-driven solutions,” said Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, Asticom president and chief executive officer, in a recent statement.

She added that the group plans to expand its reach “to more MSMEs not just in the Philippines but also overseas.”

Asticom has more than 5,000 employees in 2022 and is planning to expand its manpower base in the next three to five years. It currently has more than 200 clients from industries such as telecommunications, financial services, logistics, real estate, and property management.

A unit under Globe Telecom, Inc.’s group of companies, Asticom is engaged in providing technological solutions to businesses. It also provides staffing solutions, general services, and information and technology (IT) services.

Some of its subsidiaries include IT and business service outsourcing via Asti Business Services, Inc., digital business solutions via HCX Technology Partners, and engineering and infrastructure services through Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services, Inc.

“With the addition of Acquiro Solutions and Tech, Inc., Asticom can now offer a wider range of solutions to help businesses of all sizes adapt to the modern workplace,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Castillo-Reyes said that Asticom is eyeing to generate new entrepreneurial ventures to expand the number of job opportunities for Filipinos and support the country’s economic recovery.

“As part of our mission and purpose to improve people’s lives, we strive to create more growth opportunities for both people and businesses. To achieve that, we continue our efforts in bridging passionate people to purposeful careers,” Ms. Castillo-Reyes said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave