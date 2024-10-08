STATE-RUN Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) is looking to set up rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems with a capacity of up to 20 megawatts (MW) through its partnership with government agencies.

“This year, maybe we will only have modest 1.5 MW, but next year, we’re targeting to set up 20 MW of rooftop solar,” PNOC President and Chief Executive Officer Oliver B. Butalid said during a signing ceremony on Monday.

Mr. Butalid said, however, that attaining the target would depend on the availability of reliable installers that will join the company’s program.

“So, our typical size is 50 to 200 kilowatt-peak (kWp). So, we are enticing these reputable suppliers to join our bidding even if they are small compared to what they are accustomed to, which are one-megawatt factories,” he said.

PNOC aims to position itself as a service agency to government entities, providing innovative energy solutions to meet national development goals.

The company had already signed agreements for the installation of rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of 750 kWp in the past weeks, and adding to its portfolio is its latest agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Under the memorandum of agreement, PNOC will install an 80-kWp rooftop solar PV system at TESDA’s National Capital Region training center.

“This is a small step for PNOC and TESDA. But in the coming years, I’m very hopeful that this will be scaled up significantly,” Mr. Butalid said.

He also said that they are looking at utility-scale ground-mounted solar systems for off-grid islands to support areas relying on diesel-powered generation. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera